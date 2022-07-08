FORT ST. JOHN – The power has been out in communities north and northeast of Fort St. John since 1:09 pm on Friday afternoon.

Caused by a tree downed on power lines, the outage effects approximately 1,265 customers in a wide swath of land that covers Rose Prairie, Cecil Lake, and Goodlow.

The effected area extends to Peejay.

A crew is currently onsite and power is estimated to be restored to the area at 3:45 pm Friday afternoon.

For more updates on the outage, visit www.bchydro.com/outages

This is a developing story.