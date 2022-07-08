FORT ST. JOHN – The power has been out in communities north and northeast of Fort St. John since 1:09 pm on Friday afternoon.

Caused by a tree downed on power lines, the outage effects approximately 1,265 customers in a wide swath of land that covers Rose Prairie, Cecil Lake, and Goodlow.

The effected area extends to Peejay.

A crew is currently onsite and power is estimated to be restored to the area at 3:45 pm Friday afternoon.

For more updates on the outage, visit www.bchydro.com/outages

This is a developing story.

Grace Giesbrecht

grace@energeticcity.ca

Grace Giesbrecht is a news reporter for EnergeticCity.ca who recently graduated from Trinity Western University with a bachelor of arts in Media + Communications. She was born and raised just outside of Fort St. John. She began reporting for her university’s student newspaper and interned with Ottawa Life Magazine where she developed a passion for asking questions, telling stories, and the written word. In her free time, you can find her drinking coffee, snowboarding, or reading novels.