FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – According to Angela De Smit, chief operating officer for Northern Health, there haven’t been any further successes to date on a permanent overdose prevention site in Fort St. John.

Northern Health has been looking for a permanent overdose prevention centre location since their temporary use permit was pulled in April.

Earlier this year, a mobile overdose prevention service was launched, but due to the cold, it is not ideal, says De Smit.

De Smit says they contracted an external company to look for other facilities or sites and talk to different landlords to find a location.

She says they are looking in central Fort St. John, where the service would be most accessible.

“There is one that’s interested, but we’re still working through the details with them,” she said.

“We’re really hoping to have an overdose prevention site up and functional by winter.”

De Smit adds that it’s not just an overdose prevention site because it will have counsellors that can support people and refer them to other services.

The full interview, where De Smit also talks about the Car 60 Program, can be viewed below: