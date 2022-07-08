On this episode of Moose Talks, the RCMP’s Car 60 program is underway here in Fort St. John where a mental health clinician will attend with an RCMP member to do mental health wellness checks in our community during weekdays. To talk more about the program and its importance, we’ll catch up with Northern Health’s Northeast Chief Operating Officer Angela De Smit.

Then we were joined by Dale Plourde, the organizer of the Energetic County Fair happening July 14-16. We’re under a week away from the inaugural festival, so we’ll talk about the hurdles they’ve overcome in bringing the festival to Fort St. John.

