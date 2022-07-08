DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Due to the Mile 0 Cruisers’ 26th Annual Summer Cruise, there will be some road closures over the weekend for the event.

The event in Dawson Creek starts July 8th and goes until July 10th, and due to a couple of specific events, there will be a couple of road closures in Dawson Creek.

From July 8th, from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. 103rd Avenue from 8th Street to 7th Street will be closed for the registration event.

Sunday, July 10th, from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be a full road closure of 102nd Avenue from 8th Street to 12th Street; 103rd Avenue from 9th Street to 11th Street; 9th Street from 103rd Avenue to Alaska Highway; 10th Street from 105th Avenue to Alaska Highway; and 11th Street from 103 Avenue to Alaska Highway for the Show and Shine event.

For more information, visit the Mile 0 Cruisers’ Facebook page or website.