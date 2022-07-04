DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Mile Zero Cruisers are hosting a mini show and shine this Friday to kick off their 26th annual Summer Cruise.

This event takes place at the Dawson Co-op Mall from 5 p.m. to 7: 30 p.m. The Dawson Co-op will be selling pulled pork dinners at the event.

The Summer Cruise takes place from July 8th to 10th and will feature several events, including poker runs, bowling, meals, a burnout competition, and more. The Cruisers say the event will take up much of the downtown core.

Mile Zero Cruisers Toy Drive donations can also be made at the Rosenau Transport 18 Wheels of Christmas Trailer.

The Cruisers expect 100 “unique and interesting” vehicles throughout the weekend.

Registration costs $75 for the entire weekend of events, plus $25 per plate for dinner on Saturday and can be purchased on the Mile Zero Cruisers’ website.