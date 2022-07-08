FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP is investigating after receiving a report of a break and enter at Ashland Furniture just before 8 a.m. on July 7th.

Officers attended the scene, determining that the suspects gained entry through the smashed front door.

Police say the suspects made off with a variety of items, including mattresses, computers, a chair, and a barstool.

The FSJ RCMP continues to investigate and asks anyone with information about this incident to contact the detachment at 250-787-8100.

