FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace District 4-H Club is holding its first Achievement Days since 2019 this weekend on the North Peace Fall Fair Grounds.

The shows run from the 9th to the 10th, finishing with an auction and supper on Sunday evening.

Angela Briltz, the district advertising coordinator, says they are all “super excited to get back out and see everybody.”

On Saturday, the day kicks off with a swine show at 9 a.m. and a “Soil Science and Tractor Project Presentation” at 9:30 a.m.

At 10 a.m., the horse show will have the trail class, demonstration and cowboy challenge, and the sheep show.

The beef show’s grooming and showmanship classes also start at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Sunday starts at 9:30 a.m. with a beef show, female classes and steer conformation and the dog show.

The horse show continues at 10 a.m. with showmanship and equitation.

The sheep costume parade starts at 1 p.m. on Sunday, followed by awards at 3 p.m.

The sale begins at 5 p.m. with a supper for sponsors, buyers and supporters.

Briltz says the sale will include over 35 steers, 5 market lambs and 3 swine projects.

The club would like to remind buyers that they don’t need to bring payment to the event, as it can be exchanged when members deliver a personalized thank you in the days following the sale.

For more information and to become a member, visit the North Peace District 4-H Club’s Facebook page and website.