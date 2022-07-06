FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Government of Canada has issued a recall notice for a Paderno baking dish with a lid due to injury hazards.

The 1.7-quart glass square dish measures 24.9 centimetres by 21.9 centimetres with a height of 5 centimetres.

The notice states that the issue lies within the product breaking once exposed to a sudden temperature change, which poses a risk of injury.

As of June 28th, the company has received four reports of incidents relating to the product breaking in Canada, but no injuries have been reported.

The notice tells consumers to stop using the product and visit their local Canadian Tire for an exchange or refund.

The report also adds that the Canda Consumer Product Safety Act prohibits recalled products from being redistributed, sold or given away.

Health Canada wanted to remind Canadians to report any health or safety incidents with this product or any other consumer product or cosmetic by filling out the Consumer Product Incident Report Form.

Fort St. John’s Canadian Tire is located at 9716 Old Fort Rd and can be reached at 250-787-1142 for more information. The toll-free number is 1-800-387-8803.

Visit the OECD Global Portal on Product Recalls website for more information.