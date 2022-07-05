In response to a significant shortage of Environmental Public Health staff in Northern BC, Northern Health is “aggressively” recruiting Environmental Health Officers.

According to a release, the health authority is also temporarily focusing on areas of the highest potential risk to public health.

Environmental Health Officers (EHOs) are responsible for assessing public health risks, addressing health hazards in the community, and permitting and inspecting a wide range of facilities.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, EHOs have also played a role in the response, such as supporting compliance with Provincial Health Officer orders and investigating and controlling outbreaks in various locations.

“While other health regions are experiencing similar staffing challenges, Northern BC is particularly impacted and currently has approximately one-third of the full complement of EHOs it requires,” said Dr. Jong Kim, Northern Health Chief Medical Health Officer.

“As we continue to actively recruit to EHO vacancies, existing staff remain committed to controlling and addressing public health risks in communities and will prioritize efforts for the highest risk facilities and scenarios.”

Northern Health says outbreaks of food and water-borne illness, communicable disease, adverse water quality result assessments and drinking water system notices are among the highest priority scenarios for Northern Health Environmental Public Health.

EHOs will work closely with regulated facility operators to focus inspections and resources on higher-risk situations, such as where assessments are significantly overdue, or there has been a chronic non-compliance with health legislation, the release explains.

Due to the shortage, North Health says that application processing time for various facilities and permits may take longer than usual. There will also be a reduced frequency of inspections for lower-risk facilities, which could be done virtually.

North Health advises vendors seeking application support and approvals to connect with Environmental Health as early as possible.

“We recognize that public health services that ensure food safety, drinking water quality, and control outbreaks of illness are incredibly important to Northern BC residents,” said Tanis Hampe, Northern Health Vice President, Population and Public Health.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding of stakeholders and community members as we work to stabilize staffing and improve Environmental Public Health services going forward.”

The release claims Northern Health is actively recruiting EHOs. Efforts include offering incentives, working in partnership with post-secondary institutions to develop affiliation agreements, increasing the intake of student EHOs, and developing targeted recruitment campaigns.

Northern Health is also reportedly taking a lead role in developing EHO Analyst positions, which will support the work of certified EHOs. Three of these positions have been created and filled so far.

For more information, visit the Northern Health webpage on Environmental Health.