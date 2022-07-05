VANCOUVER, B.C. – The BC SPCA would like to invite the public to participate in its 14th annual Wildlife-in-Focus photography contest.

Amateur photographers 14 years and up can enter their wildlife photos until July 26th as often as they please with no entry fee.

“Wildlife-in-Focus is a celebration of the incredible diversity of wild animals who live in B.C.,” said BC SPCA wild animal welfare specialist Erin Ryan.

“Last year, we received more than 1,000 entries featuring our province’s most beautiful and fascinating wild animals.”

According to a release, previous contest entries have been used in the BC SPCA’s Animal Sense and Bark! magazines, BC SPCA educational materials, local newspapers, websites and social media.

Prizes will be awarded for the top three photos in two categories, “Wild Settings” and “Backyard Habitats.”

The email also mentions a donate-to-vote option for a People’s Choice Award. The 13 photos with the most votes will be featured in a limited edition Wildlife-in-Focus desktop calendar, and the judge’s picks will be featured in a puzzle. Both will be available to purchase on the BC SPCA’s website after the contest ends.

In 2021, Wildlife-in-Focus reportedly raised over $34,000 for the specialized diets, treatment, blankets and other supplies to support the rehabilitation of wild animals at BC SPCA’s Wild ARC, where more than 3,000 injured and orphaned wild animals are taken care of each year.

The email says that “wildlife” includes free-living birds, mammals, amphibians, reptiles, fish and insects, but not exotic, feral or domestic animals or wildlife in zoos, aquariums or rehabilitation facilities.

The photos must be submitted digitally and taken in B.C.

For more information and to enter, visit the BC SPCA’s website or email Erin Ryan at erinryan@spca.bc.ca.