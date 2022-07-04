FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A close friend of Eric Coulam and admin of the Facebook page, Eric’s Army, has set up a GoFundMe page to help Coulam complete his “bucket list”.

After a long battle with an undiagnosed gastrointestinal medical condition, Coulam has decided at 20 years old to opt for medical assistance in dying (MAiD).

Before passing away, there are some activities Coulam would like to experience.

“I’ve created this GoFundMe in the hopes that this would allow him to do things like helicopter rides, attend events/concerts, be able to do more with his friends, and be able to eat food and drinks that aren’t from the hospital,” Brittany Yawney said in the fundraiser description.

Coulam also hopes to use some of the money to purchase Eric’s Army stickers, mugs, and hats to distribute to those worldwide wishing to show their support.

If the fundraiser raises more than expected, Yawney says Coulam wants to leave the remaining funds to his brothers after his passing.

“He’s hoping it can go to his brothers to support them when he’s gone and maybe even sponsor their hockey team if possible,” said Yawney.

At the time this article was published, $2,079 of the campaign’s $25,000 goal has been raised.

Those who wish to donate can do so here.

Coulam says his battle started shortly after losing his mother to suicide in 2013 and would get incredibly nauseous eating certain foods one day but be unaffected by those same foods on other days.

He then consulted a doctor who performed several scopes. Coulam’s intestine ruptured shortly afterward, causing septic fluid usually contained within the intestine to enter his bloodstream. Coulam then “went septic” and fell into a coma for about two weeks.

Since then, Coulam has been in hospitals throughout B.C. and Alberta, battling chronic pancreatitis, cirrhosis of the liver, and kidney disease. He’s lost his teeth, small bowel and some of his hair. He currently weighs 78 pounds and suffers from severe chronic pain.

Coulam held his celebration of life fire on May 21st, which saw many of Eric’s friends and family turn out to visit, share memories, and show support.



