FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Last weekend, a group of Inconnu Swim Club members suited up to take on thirteen other teams from across the province in the summer edition of the Northern & Interior Divisionals.

The swimmers were split into boys and girls across three age groups: 12 and under, 13 to 14, and 15 and over.

Ryder Modde took home several first, second and third place medals and scored 129.5 points in the 12 and under age group.

(Inconnu Swim Club – Provided)

Modde took 1st place in the 400-metre freestyle, the 50-metre freestyle, the 400-metre individual medley and the 100-metre freestyle. He took 3rd in the 200-metre freestyle and 2nd in the 50-metre butterfly and the 100-metre backstroke.

In the 15 and over age group, Julien Kemp won two bronze medals in the 200-metre backstroke and 400-metre individual medley and scored 96 points over the weekend.

In the 13 to 14 age group, Nate Rogers scored 111 points over the weekend. He took home 2nd place in the 100-metre backstroke, the 50-metre fly and the 100-metre freestyle. He won third in the 200-metre individual medley and the 50-metre freestyle.

Mason Stirling, also in the 13 to 14 age group, scored 50 points over the weekend. He placed second in the 50-metre breaststroke and the 100-metre breaststroke and third place in the 200-metre breaststroke.

The club walked away with four gold, six silver and seven bronze medals. They had the best times in 46 events, and the boys received a 3rd place finish on the team rankings.

This was their first event in Kelowna.

Ryder Modde, Kieran Rogers, and Mya Waberski will be headed to Prince George to represent Zone 8 at the 2022 BC Summer Games and will be leaving near the end of July to partake in the week-long festivities in the city.