FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies are looking for billet families for their upcoming season.

According to last year’s information package, billet families open their homes to one or more hockey players and provide them with their own bedroom, Wi-Fi access, and a parking space with plug-ins.

Kerri Laurin, the billet coordinator for the Huskies, says they will not know how many they need as it depends on numbers and who shows up to try out at the Huskies camp in August.

She explains that billets are needed from August, right after the camp, until late March to early April, depending on playoffs and provincials.

The information package provides many details, such as curfews, diets, rules and schedules.

A small pre-requisite list needs to be completed, such as interviews, criminal record checks and reference checks.

One of the perks listed is a “fee” that will be paid to the billet family to help with expenses. Each family member receives season tickets to all regular-season home games and invites to Huskies events.

“It’s great for these players to be with a family who will treat them like one of their own as they are away from home for so long,” said Laurin.

When the camp date is a little closer, more information will become available, but in the meantime, Laurin can be contacted at kbear10@telus.net if residents are interested in becoming a billet family.