CHETWYND, B.C. – Cops for Cancer team North Peace Blue Flames will be in Chetwynd to host a “spin-off” to raise money for Cops for Cancer before the seven-day bike ride later this year.

On July 7th, the team will be in Chetwynd to raise money with a dunk tank, BBQ and ‘Spin-Off,’ where residents can earn money for the cause themselves.

Chetwynd’s Police Victim Services Kayla Tricker will be assisting, raising money for Pediatric Cancer research and programs for children living with cancer.

Pledges to volunteer for the spin-off can be made to the RCMP, preferably before July 7th, but will be accepted at the event.

Participants can choose to pay off the pledge amount and not have to ride the spin bike, or they will be escorted to the bikes where they will be made to raise the pledge amount while riding.

The North Peace Blue Flames have announced some of the community members that have been nominated to compete in the spin-off.

Jacob Albertson, the CEO of Duz Cho, has been nominated as someone thinks he needs to “burn some calories” and will be asked to raise $1,000.

Carmen Westgate and Jim Milner, the owners and operators of the Riverhouse, are being pledged anonymously to raise $2,000 with a quote that said, “thanks for being so great when we first came to town.”

Carmen Gestel from Hub International is being pledged to raise $300.

Anthony and Karen Boos from Royal LePage Realty had a community member pledge them to raise $1,500.

According to Sargeant Wahnese Antonioni from the Chetwynd RCMP and a participant in Cops for Cancer, last year, West Moberly First Nations donated $5,000 and are challenging other community businesses and organizations to best their donations.

The Chetwynd Library donated $200 and is also challenging small businesses and organizations to best their donations.

E-transfers can be made to blueflames2021@yahoo.com. Cash and Cheques are also accepted, and receipts for $20.00 or more can be given.

To donate directly online, visit the donation page for the team.

The 21st Annual Cops for Cancer Tour de North will begin on September 14th and go through the B.C. Peace.

Emergency services personnel and law enforcement will be cycling a planned route to raise money for childhood cancer research and support services for the Canadian Cancer Society.

More information and the pledge form can be viewed and downloaded below, faxed to Sargeant Wahnese Antonioni-Stevens at 250-788-3884, scanned and emailed to wahnese.antonioni@rcmp-grc.gc.ca or call Wahnese for pick-up at 250-556-4395.

