FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – RCMP officers participating in the Cops for Cancer Tour de North later this year are hosting a couple of fundraisers before the seven-day bike ride.

A Cops for Cancer team, North Peace Blue Flames, is partnering with the Charlie Lake and Taylor fire departments to hold a car wash fundraiser on July 9th.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will have hot dogs for sale.

The Butcher Block, Safeway and Systems Sound Source are some of the local businesses involved in making the event happen.

The team includes Chetwynd RCMP’s detachment Commander, Sargeant Wahnese Antonioni, Constable Kyle Lacharite and Constable Ryan Marquardt, North Peace Forensic Identification Specialist Corporal Cindy Tymensen and Dawson Creek’s Constable Matthew Yu.

On July 7th, the team will be in Chetwynd to raise money with a dunk tank, BBQ and ‘Spin-Off,’ where residents can earn money for the cause themselves.

Chetwynd’s Police Victim Services Kayla Tricker will be assisting, raising money for Pediatric Cancer research and programs for children living with cancer.

Pledges to volunteer for the spin-off can be made to the RCMP, preferably before July 7th, but will be accepted at the event.

Participants can choose to pay off the pledge amount and not have to ride the spin bike, or they will be escorted to the bikes where they will be made to raise the pledge amount while riding.

E-transfers can be made to blueflames2021@yahoo.com. Cash and Cheques are also accepted, and receipts for $20.00 or more can be given.

To donate directly online, visit the donation page for the team.

The 21st Annual Cops for Cancer Tour de North will begin on September 14th and go through the B.C. Peace.

Emergency services personnel and law enforcement will be cycling a planned route to raise money for childhood cancer research and support services for the Canadian Cancer Society.

More information and the pledge form can be viewed and downloaded below, faxed to Sargeant Wahnese Antonioni-Stevens at 250-788-3884, scanned and emailed to wahnese.antonioni@rcmp-grc.gc.ca or call Wahnese for pick-up at 250-556-4395.