VICTORIA, B.C. – A provincial committee examining illicit drug toxicity and the overdose crisis is taking input from British Columbians.

The written statements are being accepted until Friday, August 5th.

The committee began holding public hearings in 2022. They will continue to hear from organizations and individuals, including government representatives, public health officials, experts, people with lived and living experiences and other stakeholders.

After the consultation process, the committee will then create and submit a report on their findings and recommendations.

In the Northern Health region, there have been 59 overdose deaths in 2022 and 147 deaths in 2021. Northeast B.C. reported 11 illicit drug overdoses in 2022 so far, according to the most recent B.C. Coroners Service report.

“This overdose crisis has been tragic for so many individuals, families and front-line workers in British Columbia,” said Niki Sharma, committee chair.

“This committee wants to ensure that all British Columbians have an opportunity to share their perspectives on the response to this crisis. Their input will be critical to forming our recommendations to government.”

For more information on the consultation and how to participate, visit the committee’s website, email the Parliamentary Committees Office email at healthcommittee@leg.bc.ca, call 250-356-2933 or 1-877-428-8337.

The Select Standing Committee on Health is one of ten permanent parliamentary committees established to undertake work on behalf of the legislative assembly.

The committee, made up of members from all parties represented in the legislative body, was provided with its terms of reference for this examination on April 4th, 2022 and must submit the report by November 2nd, 2022.

The members of the committee are: