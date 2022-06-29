FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A couple of local rugby players will be heading to the BC Summer Games in Prince George.
Shayne Turner and Hailey Dutchak from Peace Rugby have been selected for the BC Summer Games 7’s Rugby. They will be playing against five other zones during the games.
The girls have been travelling to Quesnel for the last six weeks to prepare with their team of athletes from Williams Lake, Prince George and Horse Fly Lake.
Turner started playing rugby last year and plays for Peace Rugby and Matrix Rugby, based out of Prince George.
Dutchak has been playing rugby for five years, starting in grade 8.
She practiced with the high school team but missed being able to play in both grades 9 and 10 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since the restrictions have lifted, she has worked to build up the girl’s high school rugby team. She also plays for both Peace Rugby and Matrix Rugby.
Hailey Dutchak, Adalyn Dutchak, Jordyn Holloway and Kylie Kalas will attend the Provincial Regional Championships this weekend in Vancouver at UBC for the Thompson Okanagan Rugby Alliance.
This will be the first time athletes from Fort St. John have represented the north at the provincials on a regional team.
The BC Summer Games takes place from July 21st to 24th and will include almost 3,000 athletes across 18 different sports.
Seven Fort St. John lacrosse players are also headed to the games.
A complete list of Peace regional athletes headed to the games can be viewed below.
Fort St. John:
- Gavin Adams – Box Lacrosse
- Madeline Bookham – Soccer
- Romeo Bowie – Soccer
- Crystal Dutchak – Rugby Supervisor
- Hailey Dutchak – Rugby
- Easton Goulet – Baseball
- Maverick Hunt – Soccer
- Marti Kielo – Soccer
- Breton MacPherson – Field Lacrosse
- Braxton McCoy – Soccer
- Griffin McCue – Box Lacrosse
- Paul Milne – Field Lacrosse Supervisor
- Adam Milne – Field Lacrosse
- Ryder Modde – Swimming
- Lillian Moore – Volleyball
- Brooklyn Munch – Softball
- Sylvie Myllymaki – Volleyball
- Kohrin Owen – Field Lacross
- Cyprus Palfy – Soccer
- Thomas Phibbs – Soccer
- Kayden Raab – Box Lacrosse
- Kieran Rogers – Swimming
- Donovan Snider – S0ccer
- Addison Stone – Volleyball
- Israel Tebulte – Soccer
- Shayne Turner – Rugby
- Mya Waberski – Swimming
- Lisa Wiebe – Swimming Supervisor
- Emerson Whitford – Volleyball
- Jackson Whitford – Athletics
Dawson Creek:
- James Maxwell – Triathlon Head Coach
- Ryan Turnbull – Athletics
- Jasmine Vigar – Volleyball
Other participants from the region:
- Mitchell Latreille – Field Lacrosse – Charlie Lake
- Austin MacGregor – Athletics – Taylor
- Arielle Spencer – Volleyball – Arras
- Terri Spencer – Vollball Supervisor – Arras