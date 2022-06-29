FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A couple of local rugby players will be heading to the BC Summer Games in Prince George.

Shayne Turner and Hailey Dutchak from Peace Rugby have been selected for the BC Summer Games 7’s Rugby. They will be playing against five other zones during the games.

The girls have been travelling to Quesnel for the last six weeks to prepare with their team of athletes from Williams Lake, Prince George and Horse Fly Lake.

Turner started playing rugby last year and plays for Peace Rugby and Matrix Rugby, based out of Prince George.

Dutchak has been playing rugby for five years, starting in grade 8.

She practiced with the high school team but missed being able to play in both grades 9 and 10 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the restrictions have lifted, she has worked to build up the girl’s high school rugby team. She also plays for both Peace Rugby and Matrix Rugby.

Hailey Dutchak, Adalyn Dutchak, Jordyn Holloway and Kylie Kalas will attend the Provincial Regional Championships this weekend in Vancouver at UBC for the Thompson Okanagan Rugby Alliance.

This will be the first time athletes from Fort St. John have represented the north at the provincials on a regional team.

The BC Summer Games takes place from July 21st to 24th and will include almost 3,000 athletes across 18 different sports.

Seven Fort St. John lacrosse players are also headed to the games.

A complete list of Peace regional athletes headed to the games can be viewed below.

Fort St. John:

Gavin Adams – Box Lacrosse

Madeline Bookham – Soccer

Romeo Bowie – Soccer

Crystal Dutchak – Rugby Supervisor

Hailey Dutchak – Rugby

Easton Goulet – Baseball

Maverick Hunt – Soccer

Marti Kielo – Soccer

Breton MacPherson – Field Lacrosse

Braxton McCoy – Soccer

Griffin McCue – Box Lacrosse

Paul Milne – Field Lacrosse Supervisor

Adam Milne – Field Lacrosse

Ryder Modde – Swimming

Lillian Moore – Volleyball

Brooklyn Munch – Softball

Sylvie Myllymaki – Volleyball

Kohrin Owen – Field Lacross

Cyprus Palfy – Soccer

Thomas Phibbs – Soccer

Kayden Raab – Box Lacrosse

Kieran Rogers – Swimming

Donovan Snider – S0ccer

Addison Stone – Volleyball

Israel Tebulte – Soccer

Shayne Turner – Rugby

Mya Waberski – Swimming

Lisa Wiebe – Swimming Supervisor

Emerson Whitford – Volleyball

Jackson Whitford – Athletics

Dawson Creek:

James Maxwell – Triathlon Head Coach

Ryan Turnbull – Athletics

Jasmine Vigar – Volleyball

Other participants from the region: