Did you know that the North Peace Historical Society (NPHS) operates the Fort St. John

North Peace Museum?

This non-profit society has a board of twelve directors, one full-time staff member, and a dedicated crew of volunteers. The NPHS preserves and presents the history of the North Peace through our exhibits, archives, educational initiatives (online and in-person), and management of our collection.

We preserve a variety of items donated by community members from photographs and documents to furniture and vehicles.

We receive small operational grants from the City of Fort St. John ($18,000) and the province (BC Gaming Grant) as well as project-based grants. The rest of the money is raised through admission fees, archival service fees, educational program and event fees, our gift shop, and fundraisers like our yard sale this Saturday (June 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.).

The Our Living Languages exhibit looks at what First Nations communities throughout the province are doing to help 34 different languages survive and flourish.

Developed by the Royal BC Museum and First Peoples’ Cultural Council, this exhibit celebrates the resilience and diversity of Indigenous languages in the face of change.

This exhibit is up until September 5 th and now includes additional local content. We will

also be offering free admission to the museum on Canada Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in

partnership with the City of Fort St. John (along with scavenger hunts in our outside

building and prizes).

We are leading two more cemetery tours in July. Learn about our first cemetery on

Wednesday, July 13 at 7 p.m. at the Fort St. John Cemetery on 100 th Ave. From the woman

who crossed buffalo and cattle to the gravedigger who ran away with the cemetery map,

this tour is not to be missed!

On Friday, July 22, we repeat our brand new Woodlawn Cemetery Tour at 7 p.m. Meet the man who walked over 800 miles to Fort St. John, a female champion beaver skinner, and Fort St. John’s (and likely Canada’s) first Chinese alderman.

Tours are $10 at the cemetery.