TORONTO, O.N. – The Canadian Senior Men’s wheelchair basketball team will be hosting the Netherlands’ team for a six-day camp that includes on and off-court activities.

Bo Hedges, from Wonowon, B.C., will be participating in this camp, along with 12 other athletes.

The camp, running from June 27th to July 2nd, will reportedly serve as final preparation for the men’s teams before they head to São Paulo, Brazil, for the Americas Cup from July 13th to 18th.

The Canadian men’s team will play in a series of four games against the Dutch during the camp, with a highlighted Feature Game on July 4th at p.m. at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre.

This game is free and open to the public, and those in attendance will see which athletes will be representing Team Canada at the Americas Cup and Commonwealth Games.

The top four men’s teams at the cup will represent the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation Americas in Dubai at the World Championships held from November 16th to 27th.

“This camp will serve as the final preparation before our senior men’s team heads to the Americas Cup qualifier,” said Jeff Dunbrack with Wheelchair Basketball Canada.

“The games against the Dutch will provide our team with excellent competition as we look to fine-tune aspects of our game before the tournament in Brazil.”

For more information, visit Wheelchair Basketball Canada’s website.