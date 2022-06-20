HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – Hudson’s Hope RCMP responded to 37 calls for service between May 20th, 2022 to June 17th, 2022.

A total of 41 written violations and warning tickets were issued to drivers between the above dates for various motor vehicle-related offences. Highway and road safety continues to be a focus for the Hudson’s Hope RCMP.

Please make note of the numerous construction sites along Hwy 29, between Hudson’s Hope and Fort St. John. Due to the increase of work sites along the highway, there is a large fluctuation between the speed zones for each site. Police will be monitoring these areas as they are a posted construction zone and fines will range from $196.00 to $253.00 for speeding violations within a marked construction zone.

The Hudson’s Hope RCMP would also like to remind drivers that with summer just around the corner, the use of studded winter tires is prohibited between May 1st to September 30th of each year. Driving with studded tires during those times can result in a fine of $109.00. As of note, studded tires on the dry asphalt make a loud and distinctive noise that catches the ear of nearby police.

On May 20th , 2022, the Hudson’s Hope RCMP received several complaints regarding ATV’s and other ORV’s (off-road vehicles) that were driving erratically throughout the Dinosaur Lake Campground area. Police attended the area several times throughout the May long weekend and issued several violation tickets and warnings to riders who were found to be operating their ORV’s in contravention of the ORV Act.

On May 20th , 2022, during a routine traffic check-stop along Hwy 29, the Hudson’s Hope RCMP stopped a motorist who was believed to be under the influence of alcohol. Upon a breathalyser test, the driver was confirmed to be under the influence of alcohol and was subsequently charged for driving while impaired.

On May 20th, 2022, the Hudson’s Hope RCMP received a report of threats against a person at the Dinosaur Lake Campground area. Based on the investigation, police located and arrested the suspect who was later charged for Uttering Threats and was provided a court date.

On May 26th, 2022, the Hudson’s Hope RCMP attended a residence along Beryl Prairie Rd. for a residential property fire. Upon arrival, police found the local Fire Department attempting to control and extinguish the fire which had spread throughout the property and engulfed several vehicles and outbuildings. No injuries or damages were incurred to any persons or surrounding residences and the cause of the fire was a result of the home owner burning off grass which got out of control.

On May 29th, 2022, the Hudson’s Hope RCMP stopped a motorist along Hwy 29 after their vehicle was clocked at doing 49km/hr over the posted speed limit through a construction zone. The driver received a fine of $368.00 for Excessive Speed and the complimentary 7 day impound of their vehicle.

On June 8th, 2022, the Hudson’s Hope RCMP stopped a motorist along Beattie Dr. after their vehicle was clocked at doing 73km/hr over the posted speed limit through the local marked school zone. The driver received a fine of $483.00 for Excessive Speed and the complimentary 7 day impound of their vehicle.

Excessive Speed is dictated as exceeding the posted speed limit by (tier one) 41 – 60km/hr, which comes with a fine of $368.00 and an automatic 7 day impound of the vehicle, while (tier two), more than 60km/hr over the posted speed limit, comes with a fine of $483.00 and an automatic 7 day impound of the vehicle.



On June 16 th , 2022, during a rainy and dreary Wednesday morning, Cst. SCHMIDT received a call for two deer that had fallen into a local lagoon and were unable to get themselves out. With the help of his beautiful sidekick (wife), who was attached to the end of a lasso so she didn’t end up taking a dip into the merky depths of the green lagoon herself, and a couple personnel from the District of Hudson’s Hope, they were able to get the amphibious deer to the edge of the banks where one of the rescuers used her trusty lasso and snagged the waterlogged and tired ungulates. With a heave n a ho…onto dry land they found themselves, rescued from the dark depths of Davy Jones Locker! The buck was kicking and bucking immediately and ran off, whereas the doe, who was beyond exhausted, took a little while longer to shed her sea legs. In the end, both the deer made a full recovery and learnt this day, that one should never drink from the green water!

Anyone with information regarding current or past investigations can contact the Hudson’s Hope RCMP directly at 250-783-5241 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Visit http://crimestoppersnebc.ca for advice on submitting tips online and to browse the area’s “Most Wanted” page.

Written by Cst. Erich Schmidt, Hudson’s Hope RCMP