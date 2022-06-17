TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. – Three males were arrested following a Tumbler Ridge RCMP investigation into a break and enter.

Police responded to a break and enter and mischief over $5000 report on Monday around 4:30 a.m.

Three suspects reportedly entered a home on Spieker Avenue, causing “a considerable amount of damage to the residence and the personal property within.”

The detachment identified and arrested the suspects with assistance from the Fort St. John RCMP Integrated Forensic Identification Services.

Three separate search warrants were executed at the homes of the three suspects, and all evidence related to the charges of break and enter, mischief and uttering threats was seized.

After consultation with the Crown’s office, the three men were released on court documents to attend court in July, where the charges will be sworn.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact the Tumbler Ridge RCMP at 250-242-5252 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).