FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northern Lights College in Fort St. John held a convocation ceremony on June 9th at the Fort St. John Curling Rink.

Director of student services, Lorelee Mathias, says 83 students crossed the stage.

Doig River First Nations drummers helped bring the students in through the procession, and special guests included Mayor Lori Ackerman and MLA Dan Davies, as well as members from the school district and partner agencies.

Mathias says it was a pleasure to watch the excitement on students’ faces when they crossed the stage.

“We’re just really, really thankful that we had the opportunity to host in person, and I know a lot of the students were grateful for that as well.”

She says the event is an excellent opportunity to celebrate the students.

“We have the opportunity to see the students come in at the beginning of the school year, and then seeing them cross the stage at convocation at the end of a school year is always really rewarding,” Mathias said.

Mathias had some advice for the students going forward.

“Go and give it your all. Really engage and make opportunities to expand your horizons, try out new things, make new friends and just really take in all of the extracurriculars where you can and have a good time,” she said.

Mathias says staff are already excited to start planning for next year’s celebrations.