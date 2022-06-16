PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – Dr. Sean Maurice was one of only ten professors in Canada to receive the 2022 3M National Teaching Fellowship Award.

Maurice, a professor in the Northern Medical Program (NMP) at the University of Northern BC, was celebrated this month, as part of the 2022 award cohort, at the Society for Teaching and Learning in Higher Education Annual Conference held in Ottawa.

Created in 1986 by the STLHE, the annual award celebrates ten exceptional college and university professors’ contributions to teaching and learning in Canadian post-secondary education.

“I’m deeply honoured to have been recognized for my efforts in teaching and learning broadly,” said Maurice.

“I am delighted to join this great national fellowship of post-secondary educators, to continue to elevate teaching and learning at UNBC and UBC, and to now have the opportunity to collaborate on larger initiatives supported through the National Council of 3M Fellows.”

While working as a Senior Lab Instructor with the NMP, Maurice says he found that incorporating a philosophy of adventure into his lesson plans helps foster even greater learning enthusiasm.

“It’s good to feel adventurous in the classroom, and for teachers and learners alike to seek out that sweet spot, where we experience just enough risk and uncertainty, to motivate us to really invest ourselves in a subject matter or learning environment,” Maurice explained.

“Outdoor adventures involve interacting with nature in all its beauty and unpredictability, and using technical skills, the tools you have with you, teamwork, and decision making, to keep everyone safe and still enjoying the experience at hand. And I like to apply this same approach to teaching and learning,” Maurice said.

Some graduates of the NMP program end up in Northeast B.C., with one student currently training in FSJ.

In addition to his lab instructor role, Maurice is also NMP Assistant Director of Histology, NMP MEDD Site Director for Years 1 & 2, and the Provincial Lead for the Healthcare Travelling Roadshow — a program that he founded.

Maurice also has a passion for Indigenous outreach and has collaborated with Carrier Sekani Family Services on a few initiatives to encourage Indigenous youth to consider health care careers.