Residents, parents, and teachers enjoyed an afternoon of youth creativity at Taylor Elementary today, celebrating their 10th annual Meet the Authors event.

It’s the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began that it’s been able to be held, with students gathering in the school’s gymnasium to read their best poems, short stories, and prose.

Classes from Grades 1 to 5 took part, with their creative works being collected into small books that will be printed and published through the school.

School District 60 Superintendent Stephen Petrucci said the event is a good way to encourage students to write and stay engaged in creative pursuits.

“The nice thing about becoming an author, even though it’s self-published, is that it raises that level of interests for the students, they become more engaged because they know they’re going to be published,” he said.

By: Tom Summer, Local Journalism Initiative
Source: Alaska Highway News

Tom Summer, Alaska Highway News

contact@energeticcity.ca

Tom Summer is a Peace Region journalist and has been covering the courts and more in the pages of the Alaska Highway News and Dawson Creek Mirror since 2016. Born and raised in Hudson's Hope, he's also one of the first reporters to take part in the Local Journalism Initiative, delivering news to communities in Northeast BC. Funding is available to eligible Canadian media organizations to hire journalists or pay freelance journalists to produce civic journalism for The content produced...