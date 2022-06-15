Residents, parents, and teachers enjoyed an afternoon of youth creativity at Taylor Elementary today, celebrating their 10th annual Meet the Authors event.

It’s the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began that it’s been able to be held, with students gathering in the school’s gymnasium to read their best poems, short stories, and prose.

Classes from Grades 1 to 5 took part, with their creative works being collected into small books that will be printed and published through the school.

School District 60 Superintendent Stephen Petrucci said the event is a good way to encourage students to write and stay engaged in creative pursuits.

“The nice thing about becoming an author, even though it’s self-published, is that it raises that level of interests for the students, they become more engaged because they know they’re going to be published,” he said.

By: Tom Summer, Local Journalism Initiative

Source: Alaska Highway News