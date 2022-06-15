Pam from Peace Vale Farm is checking in to Energetic Eats today to talk about their new Farm Grocery Box program.

You can preorder boxes that come with a selection of locally produced meats and fresh vegetables.

For more info, call Pam at (250) 329-7268.

Energetic Eats is brought to you by the Fort St. John Cooperative Association.

This episode originally aired on June 15, 2022.