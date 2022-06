Marie from Bernardin’s Best Salsas & Pepper Jellies joined Dub for Energetic Eats.

Marie makes homemade salsas and pepper jellies for sale at the Fort St. John Farmers’ Market.

Energetic Eats is brought to you by the Fort St. John Cooperative Association.

This episode originally aired on June 8, 2022. To watch live, make sure to follow us on Facebook and YouTube. We are also available on Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.