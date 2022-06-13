PEACE REGION, B.C. – Dawson Road Maintenance is replacing a culvert on 246C Road (Mill Road) on Monday, June 13th.
The road will be closed between 261 and 259V roads between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
A detour will be available via the 261 road, 266 road and the 259V road.
Shailynn Foster is a news reporter for energeticcity.ca. Shailynn has been writing since she was 7 years old, but only recently started her journey as a journalist. Shailynn was born and raised in Fort St. John and she watches way too much YouTube, Netflix and Disney+ during the week while playing DND on the weekends.
