FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local teen Geneva Iten was named the Intermediate Woodwind Provincial Winner after performing at the Peace River North Festival.

The event was initially scheduled to be in Cranbrook, but due to a lack of volunteers, it was held virtually instead.

The president of the Peace River North Festival Association, Margaret May, says they were disappointed with this turn of events, but Iten was able to record at the Cultural Centre.

Iten was one of two instrument players selected as delegates from the Peace River North Festival to go to provincials, which May says is hard to qualify for.

“It’s actually mindblowing, the level of some of the playing in the music section at the provincials,” May explained.

“So even to qualify them in music, we only had two kids qualify from here as delegates. It’s a great achievement to even be selected.”

May says that Iten will likely move onto the senior level next year if she wishes to continue, adding that both of Iten’s sisters are also musically inclined.

“She and her sisters are very dedicated,” she said, “She had performed recently at our honours show and got a standing ovation from the audience.”

The two pieces Iten played at provincials were called Pequeña Czarda by Feeling Sax Ensemble and MAI, explained May.

“Just huge congratulations to her. It is a big achievement. Everybody’s [who is] involved with the festival is super proud of her and very excited.”