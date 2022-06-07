A wildfire in the northeastern-most corner of B.C. started at 8:09 am on Sunday morning near Vinatya Creek.

Currently out of control, the fire is about 488 hectares in size. Lightning is the suspected cause.

Though fire risk in the province is currently low to moderate in most areas due to high precipitation and even flooding, there have been five new wildfires in the last two days.

So far this year, 152 wildfires have burned throughout the province.

Active fires are currently scattered around the province, with one in Kamloops area, one in the southeast of the province, two in the Prince George Fire Centre.