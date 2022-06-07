TAYLOR, B.C. – The District of Taylor is removing and replacing part of its aging water main line.

The line was identified as a potential leakage area in 2020 and a likely cause of occasional discoloration in the tap water for a residence. It runs through the south end of town and serves two residences and an industrial customer.

According to records kept by the District, this section of pipe was part of the original water line laid in the 1980s.

The project was awarded to Big League Utilities Corp, based out of Taylor, for $74,836.80. Though over the original budget for the project, the bid was the lowest of the two submitted.

The original budget for the project was $60,000. The $14,836.80 outside of the expected financial commitment to the project will come from the Capital Water Infrastructure Reserve.

This is the second round of bidding on the project. The first, which was closed on April 1st, had three proposals. Two were incomplete and rejected, and the third was very over budget.

District staff is confident that Big League Utilities, due to their track record with the District and their current proposal, was well suited for the project and council agreed.