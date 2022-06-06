FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Nielsen family extended a heartfelt thank you to the Fort St. John Inconnu Swim Club and volunteers for their swim meet fundraiser for Tegan.

The swim club dedicated a meet in May to Tegan, who endured a back injury earlier this year, and held a bake sale and bracelet fundraiser outside of the event.

In a letter sent to Nikki Pedersen, the family says they received $4,365.

Tegan plans to use the funds raised on some form of technology for schooling or for power wheelchair customizations.

“Our family continues to be humbled at the incredible amount of support we continue to receive from all of you, whether in the form of donation, well wishes or just a call or text to see how we are doing. Again, thank you all very much, it means a lot to us,” the Nielsen family wrote.

Pedersen would also like to thank the community and the swim club for help with the bake sale, the team photo and purchasing bracelets.

She says that there are still bracelets for sale and to contact her at 250-262-1793 if someone knows of a place the bracelets can be sold.

The GoFundMe page for Tegan now has over $140,000 from 321 donations, and the latest update says that Tegan is continuing to improve with help from various specialists.