FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Inconnu Swim Club is dedicating their meet this weekend to longtime member, Tegan Nielsen, who was in a tobogganing accident a few months ago.

Nielsen suffered a spinal cord injury due to the accident, and the swim club is hosting a small fundraiser for Tegan and her family.

Previously, Nikki Pederson from Inconnu Swim Club started a GoFundMe for Tegan and her family, which is now sitting at over $140,000.

Tegan Nielsen (Provided)

In front of the North Peace Leisure Pool, they will be holding a bake sale and selling bracelets for Tegan and her family.

“Come down and check it out and get some good treats. We have tons of stuff being baked,” Pederson says.

The bracelets come in a few different sizes, and Pederson says they have about 300.

“They say, ‘Just keep swimming.’ So motivational, but also tied into the swimming theme for Tegan.”

Pederson encourages the public to come down, check out the races and grab some goodies in support of Tegan.

The meet will be on Saturday and Sunday, starting at 9 a.m.

Grande Prairie will be joining the meet as the club’s big competitor.