FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – North Peace Secondary School’s rugby teams wrapped up their seasons last week “on a positive note,” according to athletic director Jaclyn McNicol.

“Many of the athletes on the team came to rugby as hockey, soccer, basketball, wrestling, or volleyball athletes,” said McNicol in her Grizzilies’ weekly sports update.

“They challenged themselves, pushed the limits and showed perseverance from start to finish of the short high-school season.”

Both senior girls and boys teams had their final league play in Grande Prairie on May 31st. Each team had two games to put a cap on the season.

The girls kicked off the evening with a 27-5 win against Peace Wapiti before losing in a close game to Charles Spencer 26-22.

The boys were unable to pull ahead in their first match up against Charles Spencer, losing 21-15.

In the second game, St. Joseph made sure the boys didn’t get a win in their final match of the season. The final score was 25-5.

Both teams then headed back to Grande Prairie on Friday for the final jamboree of the rugby season.

Teams played a mix of 15’s and 7’s throughout the day.

McNicol says, “the girls dominated the day, outscoring their opponents by a landslide.”

The team got a rematch with Charles Spencer, winning 27-5.

“Both teams are looking forward to next season, starting in February, they will be looking to add plenty of players to the roster and sport that is all about team camaraderie,” said McNicol.