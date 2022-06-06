FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Pilots will be landing in Fort St. John on Tuesday as a part of their coast-to-coast trip to raise funds and awareness for Hope Air.

Hope Air provides Canadians in financial need with free travel and accommodations for medical care far from home.

The volunteer pilots will be touching down at the North Peace Regional Airport at around noon.

Fort St. John will be the pilots’ fifth stop on their tour across Canada that began on Monday and will finish on June 24th.

The flight plan includes an overnight stop in Fort Nelson.

This year, Hope Air wants to raise a million dollars to provide 2,850 flights to patients in need, with $486,825.26 raised so far.

This initiative has raised $1.3 million, providing more than 5,290 patients with flights and accommodations to date.

Screenshot of the BC-Saskatchewan flight path (Hope Air Website)

For more information, including viewing their flight path, visit Support Hope Air.