FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – There were 4,659 workers at Site C in April 2022 and 758, or 20 per cent, were from the Peace River Regional District, according to BC Hydro’s latest workforce report.

April’s workforce was the highest the project has had so far this year, up from the 4,589 workers reported in April 2021.

Over 2,000, or 64 per cent, workers were BC primary residents.

Annual Trending – BC Hydro

BC Hydro says there have been many opportunities for apprentices on the project, reporting 170 in April.

There were 354 Indigenous people working for Site C in April, an increase from the 337 reported in March. During the same time, in 2021, 366 Indigenous people were employed at Site C.

In April, BC Hydro says 498 women worked on the project, up from 447 in March.