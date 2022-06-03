FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A post on a local Facebook page has reignited the conversation surrounding cyberbullying in Fort St. John.

A concerned parent shared a post on Facebook earlier this week about an Instagram page called “fsj_mid” that seems to be used to degrade kids in the community.

“Mid” is a popular slang used on Tik Tok and is often used to label someone or their opinion as average or mediocre.

Screenshot of Instagram page “fsj_mid” (Facebook)

After sharing the page in the local Facebook group, the page was eventually taken down. However, some community members commented on the post sharing other pages for parents to be aware of.

“fsj_dkmsfight”s Instagram page (Screenshot)

An account called “fsj_dkmsfights” is currently active on Instagram and has two posts but over 150 followers. The videos were posted on February 5th, 2o22 and March 9th, 2022.

“fsj.shipss” Instagram page (Screenshot)

Another active page is “fsj,shipss“.

According to dictionary.com, “ship”, in this sense, is a verb meaning “to take an interest in or hope for a romantic relationship between (fictional characters or famous people), whether or not the romance actually exists.”

The Instagram page seems to have started earlier this year, with only three posts, the last being in March.

The last one concerned parents brought up is called “fsj_cutie_or_not” which currently has no posts.

School District 60 superintendent Stephen Petrucci knows that the district doesn’t have control over what is put on social media but says they can and will follow up on the incident if details are given.

“[We] certainly denounce any kind of cyberbullying, of course,” Petrucci said.

“It’s distasteful. We do not want to see those kinds of things.”

The district has classes and coursework that cover cyberbullying and safety on the internet, including the impact of posting certain things, Petrucci said.

“It’s sort of a collective responsibility when it comes to seeing what’s on social media and the internet because schools only have so much control over that,” Petrucci said.

“We’re always looking at better ways to provide our kids with tools and education to help them with [cyberbullying].”

Petrucci mentions that, as a parent, he thinks it is important to communicate with the kids.

“Knowing what apps they have, when they use them and what they use them for is always very important for parents to know that information,” he said.

“I suspect many of them do, but that would be an important point.”

For concerned parents, Petrucci advises them to reach out to the parent advisory council associated with their children’s school. Parents can also reach out to the school if they have concerns about a specific incident.