DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Water may be temporarily shut off in a Dawson Creek neighbourhood on Friday while crews replace a water valve and fire hydrant.

The area includes 89 Avenue from 20 Street to 20A Street, including 2017 88 Avenue, 8812 20 Street and 8900 20 Street.

The City of Dawson Creek says that the interruption will be from approximately 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This timing may differ depending on site conditions but will reportedly be kept as minimal as possible.