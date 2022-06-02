FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – After losing to the Rated PG Roller Girls 136-109 a couple of weeks ago, the Killbillies will have another shot at the Prince George squad this Saturday.

The event will be the team’s only home game this season.

The game takes place at the Pomeroy Sport Centre. Doors will open at 7 p.m., with the first whistle blown at 7:30 p.m.

Guests can come a bit early to get the best seats and a basic run-down of roller derby rules.

Tickets will be $10 a person at the door and $5 for seniors and kids, while kids under five are free.