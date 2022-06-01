VANCOUVER, B.C. – A geology project is now underway to assess Northeastern B.C’s carbon capture and storage (CCS) opportunities.

This project aims to help guide the province’s low-carbon energy and CCS sectors, and focuses on suitable carbon storage locations in the area.

The project is through a partnership between the B.C. Centre for Innovation and Clean Energy, Geoscience BC and BC Hydrogen Office.

In a release, Geoscience BC says that the study will include identifying and estimating carbon dioxide storage potential, the most favourable sites, providing information to policy and regulatory makers, and executing a CCS Outreach and Engagement Program to raise awareness of CCS opportunities in Northeastern B.C.

According to Geoscience BC, this information will be valuable to stakeholders in the industry, governments, producers, academia, communities and Indigenous groups working to meet CleanBC emissions reduction targets.

An engagement for the project will be developed by June 30th, 2022, and the entire project is expected to be completed by May 31st, 2023.

For more information, the release can be found on Geoscience BC’s website.