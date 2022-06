Stacy from TH German Taste stopped by Energetic Eats to boast about their fresh baked goods, available at NEAT’s Fireweed Market and Cass’s Kitchen.

Energetic Eats is brought to you by the Fort St. John Cooperative Association.

This episode originally aired on June 1, 2022. To watch live, make sure to follow us on Facebook and YouTube. We are also available on Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.