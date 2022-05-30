VICTORIA, B.C. – British Columbians are invited to share their suggestions for the provincial budget for 2023.

Citizens of the province can provide written comments or fill out an online survey by Friday, June 24th, 2022, at 3 p.m. (Pacific time.)

According to a release, the Standing Committee on Finance and Government Services’ Budget will carefully consider all comments and recommendations and intends to release the report with their recommendations in August 2022.

Options to submit comments include written comments through the Legislative Assembly’s Consultation Portal or by filling out a survey.

Additionally, the Parliamentary Committees Office can be contacted by phone at 250-356-2933 or toll-free in B.C. at 1-877-428-8337 or by email at FinanceCommittee@leg.bc.ca.

The members of the committee are Janet Routledge, MLA of Burnaby North, as the chair; Karin Kirkpatrick, MLA of West Vancouver-Capilano, as deputy chair; Brenda Bailey, MLA of Vancouver-False Creek; Megan Dykeman, MLA of Langley East; Renee Merrifield, MLA of Kelowna-Mission; Harwinder Sandhu, MLA of Vernon-Monashee; Mike Starchuk, MLA of Surrey Cloverdale; Ben Stewart, MLA of Kelowna West and Henry Yao, MLA of Richmond South Centre.

For more information, visit the committee’s website.