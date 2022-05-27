FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Stage North Theatre Society is hosting “An Evening of Vaudeville” with the Alchemy Dance Collective and Studio 2 Stage Dance Academy to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the North Peace Cultural Centre.

The shows will be held at the North Peace Cultural Centre on June 2nd and 3rd, starting at 7:30 p.m. each night.

The performances will feature skits from the Carol Burnett Show and dance numbers from both dance studios.

Oliver with Stage North Theatre Society says they were looking for something to do.

“We were not prepared to do a large production,” he explained.

“But I came across this collection of scripts, and I remember Carol Burnett growing up. … The thing about Carol Burnett is it was good, clean, fun comedy. It poked fun at itself, it poked fun at society, but it wasn’t poking fun at individuals.”

He explains that they want to have fun at their own expense and give joy to other people.

“That’s really what I wanted to do coming back from the pandemic. We wanted to spread some joy.”

The dance studios will perform in between the skits to keep the spirit of vaudeville alive, he says.

“Just to keep in the spirit of vaudeville, which really was a little bit of everything. It has some theatre, some dance, some music. We just wanted to have some of that for the evening as well.”

For tickets, call the box office at 250-785-1992, visit the box office in the Cultural Centre or online.

The full interview can be viewed below: