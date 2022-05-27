On this episode of Moose Talks, we were chatting with Alyssa Currie of the Tse’K’wa Heritage Society about how the latest dig is going and what plans are unfolding for the Tse’K’wa site.

Then, we catch up with Dr. Charles Helm of the Tumbler Ridge Museum Foundation. We talk a bit about some of the challenges they’ve faced getting funding for the museum during its’ history in light of the nearly-$800 million commitment the provincial government has made to rebuild the Royal BC Museum in Victoria. That interview starts at 11:00

This episode originally aired on May 27, 2022.