HUSON’S HOPE, B.C. – Hudson’s Hope Fire Rescue attended to a fire at a residence on Thursday, completely extinguishing the fire after five hours.

The department attended the fire around 3:48 p.m. with five apparatus’ and sixteen members. Moberly Lake Fire also provided support with a water tender.

When they arrived, three outbuildings were fully involved and the fire extended to the primary residence and numerous vehicles on the property.

Brad Milton, Hudson’s Hope Fire Chief, says that crews quickly took action to extinguish the fire around the primary residence.

He says that a small addition to the primary residence was lost, but crews were able to prevent a total loss of the home.

He explained that the main home did sustain smoke and some minor water damage.

The firefights, residents of the home and three family pets were all safe with no reported injuries.

Crews were on the scene for about five hours to completely extinguish the fire.

Chief Milton says that the cause of the fire is under investigation and is currently undetermined.