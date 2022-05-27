HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – After a fire occurred at their home in Hudson’s Hope, a family is looking for the region to rally behind them to help them rebuild.

Kylee Stutzman, a friend of Jessica Kempster whose home was damaged, went to Facebook to ask for help for her friend.

The family is looking for household items, clothing and monetary donations to help them in this difficult time.

Initially, they were going to start a GoFundMe page, but Stutzman says that they will instead go a more direct route so all the proceeds to go to the family.

Stutzman says that she will be starting an account at the Fort St. John Bottle Depot for residents to donate recyclables.

For direct donations, the e-Transfer email is jrkempster7@gmail.com.