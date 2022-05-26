DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Construction began in the Camarlo Subdivision in Dawson Creek on Wednesday, and there is a road closure at the intersection of 8th street and 115th avenue on May 26th and 27th.

The construction of the subdivision is part of the 2022 Capital Road Works Program and is to improve the subdivision from 89th avenue to 20thA street.

The city would like to remind residents to limit street parking to the area beyond the construction limits.

The city says that the prime contractor will work with the residents and waste collection services to ensure that garbage and recycling pick-ups are still completed.

To learn more about the Capital Works Program, visit the website’s infrastructure projects page.

Camarlo Subdivision construction area (City of Dawson Creek)

The intersection of 8th street and 115th avenue will also be closed for water main repair on May 26th and 27th.

The city says that Wendy’s and Edo Japan’s entrances will be open with access from 115th avenue.