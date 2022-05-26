FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Petronas Energy Canada has committed $500,000 to the North Peace Community Foundation over five years.

The funding will come from the creation of the Petronas Sustainable Communities Fund, according to the announcement on Thursday.

In a release, the NPCF says the fund will be used to provide opportunities for charities and non-profits in the region.

“The significant investment made by Petronas Canada to the North Peace Community Foundation is an investment which will result in elevating the social, environmental, and leadership capital within our region for years to come,” said Lori Ackerman, chair of the foundation’s board of directors.

According to the release, Petronas has supported the B.C. Peace region before through initiatives such as the FSJ Hospital Foundation, United Way of Northern BC, Hudson’s Hope School Healthy snacks program, Abbeyfield senior’s residence in Fort St. John and the Pomeroy Sport Centre Free Sunday Skate.

Recently, Petronas has also been working with UNBC and NLC to fund four nursing awards.

The company’s employees are active in the region as well, supporting local athletes or volunteering at local organizations, according to an NPCF release.

“The North Peace Community Foundation is pleased that Petronas Canada shares our vision of the North Peace Community Foundation creating opportunities that are for The Future of the People, and are proud to consider Petronas Canada a “founding member” of the foundation,” added Ackerman.

Petronas is one of the largest gas resource owners in the country, providing global markets with Canadian energy and supporting local jobs, working with Indigenous communities, and protecting the environment.

The NPCF was created last year to invest and dole out proceeds from agreements with industry, business, families and individuals through grants created by endowed funds for projects and programs that focus on “For the Future of the People” of BC’s North Peace region.