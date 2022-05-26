BC Transit’s popular GradPASS program is returning this year to offer Grade 12 students free and safe transportation for any two days in June.

Fort St. John and Dawson Creek are among the over 70 communities across the province participating in the program.

To use the GradPASS, students scratch off the two chosen travel days, which do not have to be consecutive, then show the card and valid student identification. to their bus driver when boarding.

The cards should be distributed at some point in the next week.

The program started in Vancouver in 1988, so graduating students could safely travel during grad season.

Victoria soon followed suit in 1990, and other communities joined over the years.

Local governments and BC Transit cover the cost of this program.

For more information on the passes, click here.

Bus etiquette tips can be found here and for bus schedules and routes, visit bctransit.com.