DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – An investigation is underway after a man fell from a crane to his death in Dawson Creek over the weekend.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC is looking into the circumstance that led to the death.

Dawson Creek RCMP received a report of a man climbing a crane at the 8th Street Bridge on May 23rd at around 4:30 a.m.

“The man subsequently fell and was pronounced deceased at the scene,” said an IIO statement.

Shortly after, the IIO was notified and an investigation began to determine what role, if any, police actions or inactions may have played in the death.

The BC Coroners Service is also conducting an independent investigation to determine the circumstances of the death.

No further information has been released regarding the man who died.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the IIO at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.