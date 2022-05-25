FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Secondary School Grizzlies were well represented at the North Central District Zone Championships last week.

NPSS’s athletic director, Jaclyn McNicol, says the Grizzlies’ track and field athletes “represented their school with grit and determination” in Prince George on May 18th and 19th.

Kane Schreiner earned himself a berth in the Provincial Track Meet next month after placing first in the 400-metre dash.

Schreiner also placed 2nd in the 800m event, leading the senior team to 6th place overall.

The rest of the team also left their marks, with Meghan Stobbe placing 3rd in the 800m and high jump. She also placed fifth in discus and javelin.

Ronin Laurie placed 7th in the 200m, long jump, high jump, and 5th in the 400m.

Sidney Bennie placed 3rd in the 1500m, and 5th in the 800m.

Jayden Whitford placed 3rd in the 200ms and 4th in the 100m.

The junior team placed 11th overall and was led by Isabelle Bojczuk, who earned second place in the hammer throw, high jump, and 1500m steeplechase.

Ava Long placed 3rd in shot put, and 4th in steeplechase.

The North Peace rugby teams also competed last week, hosting St. Joseph Catholic High School from Grande Prairie on May 19th.

The girls dominated with a 30-5 win, while the boys competed in a 7’s match, winning 21-19.

Both teams will be in Grande Prairie on Thursday for semi-finals.